Higher Prices Don’t Stop Yankees Fans From Buying Up Tickets For Derek Jeter Night

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees hiked ticket prices for Derek Jeter Night, but that didn’t stop fans from snatching them up Wednesday.
Jeter’s No. 2 will be retired and his Monument Park plaque will be unveiled May 14, when the Yankees host the Houston Astros in a Mother’s Day game.
Individual game tickets went on sale Wednesday morning via a Mastercard presale. Ticket prices to the May 14 game ranged from $90 bleacher seats to $500 field-level seats. To compare, tickets for the previous day’s game range from $10 to $375.
A Ticketmaster search Wednesday showed that the game has already sold out.
Varying ticket prices are common in Major League Baseball depending on the projected demand.
On the resale site StubHub, many tickets to the Jeter game were already being listed for more than $1,000 — the most expensive had a price tag of nearly $10,500.
Jeter, who retired after the 2014 season, played all 20 of his big-league seasons with the Yankees. The 14-time All-Star leads the team all-time in hits (3,465), games played (2,747), doubles (544) and stolen bases (358).