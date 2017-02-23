Bronx Landlord Accused Of Killing Tenant Due In Court

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx landlord accused of killing a tenant, reportedly over unpaid rent, is expected to face a judge on Thursday.

Taha Mahran, 51, is charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of his tenant, 44-year-old Zakir Khan.

Police said Khan had not paid Mahran rent in months.

“He was very, very stressed out about it,” said neighbor Leana Llanas. “He didn’t know what else to do.”

Neighbors were stunned that Mahran, a man they called a “nice gentleman,” allegedly stabbed Khan multiple times in the torso at a residence at the corner of Logan and Barley avenues.

Investigators say both men lived in the building where around 7 p.m. Wednesday, they say their feud came to a head.

Llanas said Mahran had become increasingly frustrated in recent weeks.

“He has to call the cops all the time because wants them out and these people they don’t want to leave,” she said.

When police arrived, they found Khan unconscious. He later died at the hospital. Investigators say Mahran turned himself in at a nearby precinct station house.

“He just had it,” said Llanas. “I think he just reached that breaking point. It’s so sad. Really, really sad.”

Mahran is scheduled to be arraigned sometime Thursday.