Charles Oakley Planning To Attend Knicks Game In Cleveland

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Charles Oakley is going to a Knicks game, and there’s nothing James Dolan can do about it.
Oakley is planning to attend Thursday night’s game between the Knicks and Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The former Knick is a Cleveland native and friend of LeBron James’.
“Oak will be in his hometown of Cleveland. When in Cleveland, he always tried to attend a Cavs game,” Oakley’s spokesman, Akhtar Farzaie, told ESPN.
Oakley, 53, and Dolan, the Knicks’ owner, became embroiled in a public feud after the former All-Star power forward was forcibly removed from a Knicks game earlier this month, arrested on charges of assaulting security staff and banned from Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks said Oakley was asked to leave after exhibiting “abusive behavior” while sitting a few rows behind Dolan. Oakley insists he said nothing to Dolan before the incident.
After Dolan and Oakley met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver last week, the Knicks owner lifted the ban and said he hoped to have Oakley attend a game as his guest. But Oakley has not been ready to bury the hatchet, saying he first wants a public apology.
Then in an interview with Sports Illustrated last week, Oakley compared Dolan to Donald Sterling, the former Clippers owner who was recorded in 2014 making racist comments.