Inauguration Singer Jackie Evancho Hopes To ‘Enlighten’ President Trump On Transgender Rights

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — More than a month after performing at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, singer Jackie Evancho says she and her transgender sister want to meet with him about transgender rights.

The 16-year-old made the request in a tweet Wednesday night. Evancho appeared alongside her sister, Juliet, on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday . Juliet Evancho says they hope to “enlighten” the president.

“@realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration,” Evancho tweeted. “Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rights.”

The tweet followed the Trump administration’s move Wednesday to end federal protection for transgender students that allowed them to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities. The decision is a reversal of a directive issued by the departments of Education and Justice under President Barack Obama in May of last year.

A letter sent to schools nationwide Wednesday by the Justice and Education departments under Trump said the earlier Obama directive caused confusion and “significant litigation” over how it should be applied. The new letter said the guidance is lifted “in order to further and more completely consider the legal issues involved.”

“I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom to the states to decide,” Evancho tweeted.

The former “America’s Got Talent” contestant sang the national anthem at Trump’s Jan. 20 inaugural and tells `GMA’ that she would do so again. She says she sang not because of politics, but for “the honor and privilege” of performing for her country.

