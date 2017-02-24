BREAKING NEWS: AMBER Alert Issued For Missing 6-Year-Old Bridgeport Girl | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | COMMUTER ALERT: George Washington Bridge Upper Level Shut Down Due To Police Activity | Watch Live | Traffic

Boomer & Carton Podcast: Feb. 24, 2017

February 24, 2017 6:04 AM
Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

We were treated to yet another stellar effort courtesy of the Dynamic Radio Duo on Friday.

Boomer and Craig started things off with the Knicks’ inactivity at the trade deadline and their latest loss, in Cleveland. We also learned a little about the relationship Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander has with his lovely lady, Kate Upton.

Later, the guys discussed why Jameis Winston’s chat with children went wrong, and Craig pounced after Jerry Recco misspoke.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

