Brooklyn Residents Raise Concerns Over Plans To Implode Old Kosciuszko Bridge

February 24, 2017 4:07 PM
Filed Under: Kosciuszko Bridge, Mike Smeltz

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn residents are concerned about the potential impact imploding the old Kosciuszko Bridge could have on the environment and public health.

Residents fear the bridge implosion could release toxic dust into a neighborhood already burdened by industrial pollution and Superfund Sites, WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is demanding better communication from the state, a community meeting with the state Department of Transportation, and a full explanation of what the impact of implosion would be.

“We already have a large concern around the car pollution and we don’t want to add to this issue by having particles pushed in the air due to this implosion,” Adams said. “We want them to put a pause on it until they can have it totally vetted, and viewed and reviewed by the public and all the stakeholders that are involved.”

“The community should be consulted first so that they understand the potential environmental ramifications, the impact on the neighborhood on traffic and small business,” said Rep Carolyn Maloney, who helped secure funding for the bridge.

The 77-year-old bridge will be replaced with two new spans, one Queens-bound and one Brooklyn-bound.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week that when the Queens-bound bridge is finished this spring, they’ll implode the existing structure before work begins on the Brooklyn-bound bridge.

The entire project is expected to be completed in 2020.

