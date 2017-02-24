CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

ACLU Claims Government List Of People Subjected To Travel Ban Is Incomplete

February 24, 2017 10:00 PM
Filed Under: President Donald Trump, Trump Travel Ban

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Government and civil liberties lawyers sparred Friday over a list of people detained or processed under President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Attorneys with American Civil Liberties Union and other groups told U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon in Brooklyn on Friday that the government’s list of 746 travelers who were processed before the ban was halted is incomplete.

Bagley had ordered the list turned over by late Thursday, saying it must include the names of approved refugees, valid visa holders and other legal travelers.

The list includes travelers arriving in the U.S. on the late January weekend that Trump banned refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. A day later, a Brooklyn judge blocked the government from rejecting legal travelers.

Justice Department lawyers said the “vast majority” of people on the list were ultimately let into the country. They agreed to narrow it down to those who were turned away in an effort to locate them and allow them to return.

It wasn’t clear Friday how many of the 746 people on the list ultimately were admitted to the United States.

Last week, the government said in a court filing that 44 people arriving at U.S. airports from the seven countries were deemed inadmissible on Jan. 27 and 28, while another 97 people were denied entry at land border ports or preclearance locations abroad. It said 24 of those who arrived at airports and 14 of the others have since been admitted into the United States.

Lawyers agreed not to release names publicly.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia