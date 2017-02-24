ACLU Claims Government List Of People Subjected To Travel Ban Is Incomplete

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Government and civil liberties lawyers sparred Friday over a list of people detained or processed under President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Attorneys with American Civil Liberties Union and other groups told U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon in Brooklyn on Friday that the government’s list of 746 travelers who were processed before the ban was halted is incomplete.

Bagley had ordered the list turned over by late Thursday, saying it must include the names of approved refugees, valid visa holders and other legal travelers.

The list includes travelers arriving in the U.S. on the late January weekend that Trump banned refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. A day later, a Brooklyn judge blocked the government from rejecting legal travelers.

Justice Department lawyers said the “vast majority” of people on the list were ultimately let into the country. They agreed to narrow it down to those who were turned away in an effort to locate them and allow them to return.

It wasn’t clear Friday how many of the 746 people on the list ultimately were admitted to the United States.

Last week, the government said in a court filing that 44 people arriving at U.S. airports from the seven countries were deemed inadmissible on Jan. 27 and 28, while another 97 people were denied entry at land border ports or preclearance locations abroad. It said 24 of those who arrived at airports and 14 of the others have since been admitted into the United States.

Lawyers agreed not to release names publicly.

