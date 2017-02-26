Bill Paxton Dead At 61 From Surgery Complications, Family Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actor Bill Paxton, who appeared in hit films like “Weird Science,” “Twister,” “The Terminator,” and HBO series “Big Love” has died from surgery complications, Paxton’s publicist said Sunday. He was 61 years old.
“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in a statement Sunday. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.
“Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”
