Oscar-Worthy Entrees Perfect For Your Academy Awards Party

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re looking to celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night with Oscar-worthy party food, Chef Ariane Daguin, from D’Artagnan, is sharing some of her her favorite bites that are sure to earn you the prize for best host.

Black Truffle Popcorn

Ingredients:

1 D’Artagnan Black Truffle Butter

1 microwave popcorn package

Coarse salt, to taste

Edible gold glitter

Preparation:

Follow package instructions to prepare popcorn. Meanwhile, microwave the contents of 1 D’Artagnan black Truffle Butter container until butter is liquid. Place warm popped popcorn in individual cups, drizzle with D’Artagnan black truffle butter, then sprinkle with coarse salt. Add edible gold glitter for an elegant touch. Serve immediately.

Duck Tacos (Serving Size: 15)

Ingredients:

7 oz D’Artagnan Duck Rillettes or D’Artagnan Duck Confit, deboned

1 tbsp broth

8 oz salsa (see recipe below or select a pre-made fresh salsa)

5 soft tortillas

1 cup sour cream

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

Salsa Ingredients:

3 medium size fresh tomatoes, stems removed

½ red onion

1 jalapeño chile (stems, ribs and seeds removed)

1 lime, juiced

¼ cup chopped cilantro

Salt, to taste

Salsa Preparation:

Chop fresh tomatoes, red onion, jalapeno, lime juice, chopped cilantro and salt together. Combine thoroughly and serve.

Duck Taco Preparation:

Warm up the duck either in a microwave for the D’Artagnan Duck Rillettes or gently in a saucepan on top of the stove with a tbsp of broth if using the D’Artagnan Duck Confit. Warm up the tortillas, either wrapped in a wet towel in the microwave oven or directly on a griddle at low heat. Layer 2 tbsps of warm duck, 1 tbsp of sour cream, 1 tbsp of salsa and add chopped cilantro, to taste on top of a warm tortilla. Roll the tortilla. Cut each taco into 5 pieces and hold each with toothpick. Serve immediately.

Slow-Cooked Short Ribs and Foie Gras Sliders (Serving Size: 15)

Ingredients:

4 ½ lbs, 3-inch D’Artagnan Boneless Beef Short Ribs

1, 1 lb D’Artagnan Foie Gras Torchon, sliced into 15 medallions

2 cups dry red wine

1, 14.5 oz can diced tomatoes in juice

1, 6 oz package button mushrooms, sliced

½ cup onion, finely chopped

6 garlic cloves, peeled

6 fresh Italian parsley sprigs

15 slider buns, brioche or potato rolls

Balsamic vinegar glaze, to taste

Coarse kosher salt and pepper, to taste

Preparation:

Sprinkle D’Artagnan Boneless Beef Short Ribs with coarse salt and pepper. Place in an even layer in slow cooker. Then add dry red wine, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, onion, garlic cloves and parsley sprigs. Cover and cook on low heat for about 8 hours until meat is tender.

Warm up the buns. Assemble the sliders in the following order: bottom bun, D’Artagnan Boneless Short Rib, one D’Artagnan Foie Gras Torchon medallion and add balsamic vinegar glaze, to taste. Top with the other half of the bun and serve immediately.

Mini Chorizo Pancakes with Pan Seared Quail Egg (Serving Size: 15)

Ingredients:

6 oz D’Artagnan Chorizo Sausage, cut in small cubes

2 tbsp D’Artagnan Black Truffle Butter, melted

D’Artagnan Jean Reno Olive Oil

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1 cup milk

1 large egg

15 quail eggs

1 bunch fresh chive

Salt and pepper, to taste

Preparation:

In a bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and ½ tsp salt. In another bowl, whisk together milk, D’Artagnan Black Truffle Butter and 1 large egg. Add dry ingredients and whisk to combine. Add D’Artagnan Chorizo Sausage to mixture and whisk again (do not over whisk; a few small lumps are fine). Let the batter rest for up to 2 hours. Rub or brush D’Artagnan Jean Reno Olive Oil on a large skillet then heat the skillet over a medium flame.

For each pancake, spoon 2 tbsp of batter onto the hot skillet. For extra glamour use a star shaped cookie cutter and fill it to about 1/8 high.

Cook for about 1 to 2 minutes or until surface of the pancake has bubbles. Flip and cook for another 1 to 2 minutes or until browned. Transfer to a baking sheet or platter and cover loosely with aluminum foil. Store in a warm oven until ready to eat. Continue with more olive oil and remaining batter until all pancakes have been cooked.

Heat 2 tbsp of D’Artagnan Jean Reno Olive Oil in a medium-sized nonstick sauté pan. Crack 3 or 4 quail eggs into a ramekin and carefully slide into the heated pan. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and cook for about 2 minutes or until the white has set and the yolk is slightly firm.

Put one quail egg on top of each star shaped chorizo pancake. Garnish with chopped chive and serve immediately.