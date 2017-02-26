Spokesperson: Trump Not Elected To Spend Time With Reporters, Celebs

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The White House says that when President Donald Trump skips the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, expect him to spend that Saturday night in April “focused on what he can to do to help better America.”

The dinner attracts politicians, journalists and celebrities and is typically attended by the president, who’s often roasted.

Trump announced that he would not be attending the dinner in a tweet on Saturday.

“I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year,” he tweeted. “Please wish everyone well and have a great meeting!”

Trump isn’t saying why he won’t be there. He has railed against “the fake news media,” saying it is “the enemy of the American people.”

“A few days ago, I called the fake news the enemy of the people, and they are. They are the enemy of the people,” Trump said Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

The New York Times fired back in a new television commercial titled, “The Truth Is Hard,” and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, D-New York, spoke out at the newspaper’s headquarters Saturday after the Trump administration barred the Times and other media outlets from an on-the-record briefing.

Trump responded to the ad on Sunday.

“For the first time the failing @nytimes will take an ad (a bad one) to help save its failing reputation,” he tweeted. “Try reporting accurately & fairly!”

Keeping up his sharp criticism of the media, Trump tweeted overnight, “fake news media knowingly doesn’t tell the truth.”

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says it’s “kind of naive of us to think that we can all walk into a room for a couple of hours and pretend that some of that tension isn’t there.”

She tells ABC’s “This Week” that Trump wasn’t elected “to spend his time with reporters and celebrities.”

The head of the White House Correspondents Association said this will be the first time since 1981 that a sitting president will not attend the annual fundraising dinner.

The only reason former President Ronald Reagan skipped it 36 years ago was because he was in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound from an assassination attempt, CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reported.

