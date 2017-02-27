Tempers Flare Over Guns, Trump’s Agenda At Westchester County Town Hall

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump’s agenda was one of several issues that drove an overflow crowd into a town hall meeting Monday night in Westchester County.
The meeting in White Plains was set up by County Executive Rob Astorino. It got rowdy, with crowds shouting questions and frequently interrupting.
One of the most heated topics was about guns.
Astorino defended his decision to veto legislation aimed at banning gun shows in the county.
“You have a Second Amendment issue here, and you have a first amendment issue here,” Astorino said as the crowd began interrupting. “Did you come here to scream and yell or did you come here to listen?”
Astorino also took pointed questions about a $140 million plan to lease the Westchester County Airport to a California investment firm.