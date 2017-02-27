NTSB Investigating Deadly Suffolk County Plane Crash

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of a vintage plane on Long Island that left two people dead and one injured.

The plane crashed just beyond a runway and burst into flames Sunday while practicing takeoffs and landings at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Navion F single-engine aircraft was practicing takeoff and landings when it came down at about 11:40 a.m. Sunday, bursting into flames.

The lone survivor, Richard Rosenthal of Huntington Station, was struggling to get out of the plane when National Guard members who had been doing a training exercise nearby arrived to help.

“This was the right crew at the right time and the right place,” Chief Warrant Officer Joseph McCarthy told CBS2. “We had extra people on board for another training event they were going to do and that helped in the rescue effort.”

The rescuers could not reach the other two occupants because of the fire. Those victims’ names were not immediately released.

Rosenthal, a lawyer and animal rights activist, is in critical condition, but is expected to recover from his injuries.

“That’s miraculous, it’s unbelievable that a plane could crash and somebody survives,” neighbor Ken Brottman said.

The airport is used by corporations and private plane owners, as well as the 106th Rescue Wing of the Air National Guard. It was built by the federal government in 1943.

