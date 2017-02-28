Driver Ejected From Vehicle In Fiery Route 80 Crash, Authorities Say

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are on the scene of a serious accident on Route 80 in Roxbury Township, New Jersey.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle, which crashed around 10 a.m. in the westbound lane and caught on fire.
Chopper 2 was live over the scene Tuesday morning:
The driver was transported to Morristown Memorial Hospital via medevac with head and ankle injuries, authorities said.
Traffic on Route 80 is closed in both directions, with delays.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
