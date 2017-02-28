Trump To Speak On Obamacare Repeal, Tax Cuts In First Speech To Joint Session Of Congress

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a major speech on Capitol Hill on Tuesday night.

The president says he will talk about his budget, tax cuts and the replacement of Obamacare during his first address before a joint session of Congress.

The White House said Trump will also propose a $54 billion boost in defense spending by cutting cash for domestic programs and foreign aid, while improving efficiency, CBS2 reported.

“This defense spending increase offset and paid for by finding greater savings and efficiencies across the federal government,” Trump said.

Despite anticipated cuts, the president’s budget isn’t expected to touch entitlements, like medicare and social security, CBS2 reported.

Congressional Republicans are hoping for clarity from Trump on key issues when he delivers his first speech to a joint meeting of Congress. The speech comes as Republicans are discovering, a month into Trump’s administration, how difficult it will be to make good on their many promises now that they control Washington in full.

The GOP’s long-stated plans to repeal former President Barack Obama’s health care law and replace it with something better are running into major difficulties even before legislation is officially released. After a week of raucous town hall meetings, Republicans are back in Washington and key conservatives have begun to denounce House leadership plans based on a leaked draft and reports that the bill would cost more than expected while covering fewer people than the Affordable Care Act.

Asked whether Republicans were nearing consensus on the overall legislation, GOP Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, head of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said: “I think we’re a long way from that.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan is promising a new health care system that would replace Obamacare,’ reduce costs for consumers and give patients more choices.

Ryan is shrugged off comments by his predecessor, Ohio Republican John Boehner, who said last week that Republicans will never agree on such a complicated and divisive issue. Boehner predicted that Congress will only fix aspects of it and “put a more conservative box around it.”

Pleased to invite @POTUS to Congress tonight for his first #JointSession address to Congress. pic.twitter.com/gy9bxDDmPf — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) February 28, 2017

Ryan didn’t provide details on the bill, other than to say it will be based off previous ideas from conservatives.

“We really believe we are in a rescue mission here to step in and prevent this collapse from occurring.”

Meanwhile, three key conservative GOP senators announced their opposition to health care plans emerging in the House. Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Ted Cruz of Texas say they will oppose “Obamacare Lite,” as some are now dubbing House leadership-backed plans to remake the Affordable Care Act.

Their announcement comes as the two leading conservative coalitions in the House have also come out against the plans.

The opposition from conservatives greatly complicates leadership plans to pass legislation in the House before the Easter holiday that would repeal former President Obama’s health law and replace it with a different system built around tax credits, expanded health savings accounts, and high-risk pools.

Leadership insists no final decisions have been made and everything is on track.

Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear, a strong supporter of Obamacare, will deliver the Democrats’ rebuttal.

According to the Trump Administration, First Lady Melania Trump will be joined at the Tuesday night meeting by several invited guests, including the Maureen McCarthy Scalia, the widow of former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

New Jersey Police Officer Angel Padilla, who was injured helping to capture Chelsea bombing suspect Ahmad Rahimi during a gunbattle with five officers in September 2016, will also be in attendance.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer invited Officer Angel Padilla to attend Tuesday’s speech. The Democrat said Padilla is a “true American hero” who “embodies and exemplifies the very best of New Jersey,” The Record reported.

Padilla said he was “very honored to be the congressman’s guest,” according to The Record.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)