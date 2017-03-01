Reward Offered For Information After Shots Fired On Residential Street In Linden

LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment after police say more than 30 shots were fired on a residential block in Linden, New Jersey.

Michelle Candia was in her home on Middlesex Street around 9 p.m. Monday when the block was peppered with bullets.

“It sounded like if you lit a pack of fireworks and it all went off really fast,” she said. “I thank God that it didn’t go through the wall. I thank God that we’re still alive, but then it makes me angry.”

Police say the more than 30 shell casings were found lodged in cars and homes and discarded on the street, pointing to evidence of an exchange of gunfire, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

“There are more than one type of shell casing that was recovered,” Linden Chief of Police Jonathan Parham said.

One bullet struck just inches away from the window of Candia’s home and the rear windshield of her car was shattered.

“If we had shifted to the left or to the right, it could have pierced my husband,” she said. “I mean, a bullet was lodged in the headrest. I mean you think about the fact, what if someone was sitting there?”

There were dozens of other near-misses like hers, striking fear in the community unfamiliar with random violence.

“It makes people almost feel like a prisoner in their home,” said Candia.

“I don’t want people to get the impression that Linden is the wild West,” said Parham.

The Linden police department is being assisted by Union County and state police, but they are also asking for help.

“Now we’re looking for anyone who’s not only seen anything or heard anything that night, we’re looking for people who see captions on social media, Snapchat or Facebook,” said Parham.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477), via text message by texting “UCTIP” plus a message to 274637 (CRIMES), or at www.uctip.org.