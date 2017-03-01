Waldorf Astoria Closing For Major Renovation Project

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The word “grand” matched few hotels in the world better than New York City’s Waldorf Astoria. But the bastion of gilded splendor is now closing for two to three years for a transformative makeover.

The last guests were to check out by noon Wednesday after enjoying one last night amid the Art Deco style. When the hotel reopens, hundreds of its 1,400 guest rooms will have been converted into privately owned condominiums.

The storied hotel built during the Great Depression was bought for nearly $2 billion in 2015 by a Chinese company, the Anbang Insurance Group.

Exact details of the renovation haven’t been released, but its conversion into a hybrid of private residences and a smaller hotel follows a model set by another landmark New York City hotel, The Plaza.

Guests are sad to see the Waldorf Astoria close.

“I just think it’s tragic, really it is,” said guest Marilyn Diliginti.

“I thought they would be open forever,” another woman said.

The iconic hotel is also home to a very rich history and some intriguing secrets.

When it opened on Park Avenue in 1931, it was the tallest hotel in the world and went on to attract the rich and famous for generations.

The hotel has hosted every president since Herbert Hoover, including John F. Kennedy. His sister, Eunice, danced at her wedding there along with their father, Joe Kennedy.

Among the hotel’s secrets is a tunnel and train track deep beneath the lobby. It was used to transport President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his vehicle from Grand Central Terminal to the hotel on trips to the city.

