New Trial Denied For Christie Aides Convicted In ‘Bridgegate’ Case

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A judge has turned down an appeal by two former aides to Republican Gov. Chris Christie of their convictions in a plot to cause traffic jams at the George Washington Bridge.
The judge on Wednesday rejected requests by Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni for an acquittal and a new trial.
Kelly and Baroni were convicted in November of scheming with former Christie ally David Wildstein to punish Democratic Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich for not endorsing Christie when he ran for re-election in 2013. Wildstein pleaded guilty.
At the time, Kelly was deputy chief of staff to Christie and Baroni was a top Christie appointee to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the bridge.
Christie has denied any prior knowledge of the bridge plot and wasn’t charged.
