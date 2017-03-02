CBS2_header-logo
John Gotti, Grandson Of ‘Teflon Don,’ To Be Sentenced

March 2, 2017 2:22 PM
John Gotti, Juliet Papa

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — John Gotti, the grandson of the late mob boss “Teflon Don” John  Gotti, will be in court Thursday for sentencing on a drug conviction.

The 23-year-old John Gotti pleaded guilty last month for his role in a Queens drug ring.

In August 2016, police found 500 oxycodone tablets and $40,000 in cash during a raid inside Gotti’s Howard Beach home.

Gotti is expected to receive eight years in prison for that incident and another four years for a separate drug arrest in June 2016.

Attorney Gerard Marrone said Gotti is facing the facts.

“He’s going to be as positive as possible, he’s going to work hard, do his time and he’s going to come home, he’s going to make the best of it. His attitude is very, very good, he’s very strong,” Marrone said. “He’s a kid that had a problem and then it escalated and it got out of control, it got beyond his control.”

Marrone said with the Gotti name, comes the baggage.

“His last name is what his last name is and he’s always walking around with a target on his back,” Marrone said. “It’s a double-edge sword, I think sometimes the name to his is a cross, but sometimes I think it’s a blessing. They’re a beautiful family, they’re very supportive of him since day one. They really stick together the entire family.”

Gotti’s father, Peter, and his uncle, John Gotti, Jr., were in court to show support.

Found guilty of racketeering and murder in 1992, notorious Gambino crime family boss “Teflon Don” John Gotti was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He died in a prison hospital at the age of 61 in 2002.

