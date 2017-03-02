NYC Department Of Sanitation Issues Snow Alert For Friday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a snow alert across the five boroughs beginning Friday, March 3 at 1 p.m.
The warning comes ahead of potential snow showers tomorrow, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will linger around 40 degrees, with wind chills stuck in the 20s and low 30s.
On Thursday, a high wind warning was put in place for most of the Tri-State area.
In Wyckoff, New Jersey, at least three telephone poles were taken down by a fallen tree near Princeton Avenue and Radcliffe Street. PSE&G crews responded to the scene to deal with the live wires.
NJ TRANSIT riders also faced a rough commute after downed wires and trees caused suspensions and delays on several lines. A fallen tree also caused problems for subway riders in Brooklyn.
The sanitation department coordinates with the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation on snow clearing protocol.
DSNY will continue to monitor forecasts and will provide updates as the snow event approaches.
All winter weather information and information about the City’s response to the storm can be found by visiting the City’s Severe Weather website at www.nyc.gov/severeweather or by calling 311.