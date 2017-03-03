Cleanup Continues After Brooklyn Water Main Break Floods Streets, Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The cleanup continues Friday after a water main break in Brooklyn flooded streets and a subway station.
Crews worked through the night to fix the 12-inch water main that broke Thursday afternoon, causing the R train to have to bypass the Court Street station.
Car owners rushed to move their vehicles before they took on water.
“I had to, I had to get it out,” said George Chamoun of Monty Q’s Pizzeria. “I was going to go down with the car or get it out, but I was lucky, it was alright.”
The ruptured main led to water gushing into some basements so quickly, there was little owners could do. One Chinese restaurant was among those flooded.
“It’s like a river,” said restaurant owner Jerry Shen. “A lot of water.”
Many businesses were forced to close to customers because their water was turned off for the repairs. More than 30 of the small businesses that were impacted, mostly shops and restaurants, are hoping to reopen in time for the Friday rush.
“The impact to businesses is huge, this is a very locally owned, small business section of Brooklyn and small businesses rely on their doors being open,” said Kate Chura with the Montague Street Business Improvement District.
Subway service at the Court Street station has since resumed with delays.