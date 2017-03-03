Gas Leak Snarls 7 Train Service In Jackson Heights, Prompts Evacuations

March 3, 2017 12:07 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A gas leak in Queens caused subway service disruptions Friday.

The gas leak happened Friday morning at 72nd Street and Broadway in Jackson Heights.

72nd Street is closed between Broadway and 41st Avenue. Roosevelt Avenue is closed from 69th Street to 74th Street. However, the gas leak is now under control and authorities say streets should reopen soon, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

The elevated 7 train had been shut down between Times Square and Willets Point in both directions, but is now back up and running, Bauman reported.

Businesses in the area were evacuated including a mental health facility, Bauman reported. Both doctors and patients had to be evacuated. Staff said they had smelled gas inside for about 20 minutes before being evacuated, Bauman reported.

