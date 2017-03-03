Report: Giants Won’t Pursue Adrian Peterson In Free Agency

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Don’t expect to see Adrian Peterson in a Giants uniform next season.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, multiple sources say Big Blue won’t pursue the soon-to-be 32-year-old running back when free agency opens next week.

Peterson had openly expressed his interest in playing for the Giants, and New York coach Ben McAdoo said earlier this week that the team would take a look at the four-time All-Pro.

Now it appears that possibility is dead.

Meanwhile, there were conflicting reports Friday about the future of defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, whom the Giants applied the franchise tag to this week.

ESPN reported that the Giants met with Pierre-Paul’s representatives this week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and that the team hopes to reach a multiyear deal with the two-time Pro Bowler early in free agency.

But Bleacher Report reported that “there’s little expectation that the two sides will get a long-term deal done. There are even some who believe the Giants are holding JPP’s rights for one year as they look for a way to replace him through the draft.”

If the Giants and Pierre-Paul cannot agree to a long-term contract by July 15, he will either to have to accept the one-year, $16.934 million franchise tag tender or sit out the season.

JPP said in January that he has no interest in playing on another one-year deal.

“I’ve done proved it,” Pierre-Paul said. “There’s not a guy like me doing it with 7½ fingers.”

ESPN also reported that re-signing defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is a high priority for the Giants. Hankins, who turns 25 later this month, is expected to be a hot target in free agency. One NFL defensive line coach told ESPN he would prefer Hankins over Dontari Poe, a top free agent defensive tackle from the Chiefs.

A year after spending big in free agency, the Giants are expected to be relatively ho-hum this year as they try to keep their defense, which allowed the second-fewest points in 2016, intact.

New York is approximately $13 million under the salary cap.