Trump, Schumer Wage Twitter War Over Calls For Sessions’ Resignation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump blames Democrats for forcing Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from investigating possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, the president visited a Catholic school in Orlando with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Friday, offering advice to youngsters.

“So you want your own business, and you’re going to make a lot of money, right? Well, don’t run for politics after that,” Trump said getting a laugh.

Earlier in the day, the president unleashed another Twitter storm, saying Democrats are conducting a “witch hunt,” against Sessions.

Trump later added, “We should start an immediate investigation into Senator Schumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite!”

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

Schumer fired back, tweeting, “Happily talk re: my contact with Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in ’03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you & your team?”

Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in '03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you &your team? https://t.co/yXgw3U8tmQ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 3, 2017

Schumer has called on Sessions to resign for failing to tell Congress about two meetings with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. during his confirmation hearings. But the Trump administration stands by his decision to recuse himself from any investigations.

“He is a man of integrity. As the president said, he could have answered the questions more clearly, but it was clearly unintentional. I think he’s corrected the record,” Vice President Mike Pence said.

Congress is conducting its own investigation, and some lawmakers say the FBI director is withholding information.

“We can’t do a complete job unless the director’s willing to discuss anything that they’re investigating,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, of the House Intelligence Committee.

Meanwhile, Pence is commenting on having his private email server hacked while he was governor of Indiana. He said it’s no comparison to the Hillary Clinton scandal, saying she mishandled classified information and deleted emails.