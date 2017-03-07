NYPD: Man Arrested In Elevator Robbery Of Elderly Bronx Woman

March 7, 2017 7:30 AM
Filed Under: Bronx, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing an elderly woman inside an elevator in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

Homer Griffin, 50, is charged with robbery, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

The incident happened Friday afternoon in a building near Grand Concourse and Marcy Place.

Police said Griffin is the man who followed an 81-year-old woman into the elevator and threatened her with an unknown object before stealing $200 from her purse.

He then fled the scene, police said. The victim was not hurt.

