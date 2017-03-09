Boomer & Carton: Brandon Marshall Makes Good With Craig

March 9, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

With the threat of being banned from the Boomer & Carton Show hanging over his head, Brandon Marshall picked up the phone and called in Thursday morning to clear the air.

Marshall made amends with Craig, and then talked about why he decided to sign with the Giants and what he expects it to be like playing with Eli Manning.

Marshall also reflected on his time with the Jets and even offered an apology to WFAN’s Jets beat reporter, Chris “C-Lo” Lopresti (who was on-hand filling in for Jerry Recco), for what Craig perceived as a slight.

All in all, it was an entertaining segment, certainly worth a listen.

