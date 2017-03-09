Police Identify Suspect Wanted In Connection With Irvington Sex Assaults

IRVINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in Irvington, New Jersey are asking the public for help in tracking down a suspect wanted in connection with a string of violent sexual assaults.
Police have identified the suspect as 41-year-old Samuel Reed, who has a criminal record, NJ.com reported.
Essex County authorities say all of the assaults occurred near the intersection of Grove Street and Nye Avenue on the Newark border.
In each incident, the victims were threatened with a handgun, police said.
The victims — all adult women — were walking in the area between 3 p.m. and 3 a.m.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Irvington Police Department at 973-399-6603.