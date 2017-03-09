Bomb Threat Targets Jewish Children’s Museum In Brooklyn

March 9, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Jewish Children's Museum

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The  Jewish Children’s Museum in Brooklyn received a bomb threat Thursday morning.

The threat targeting the facility on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights came in via email at around 8:30 a.m.

The 50,000-foot facility was evacuated and is being searched.

“I can’t tell you how personally upsetting it is to me,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo before heading to the scene. “It’s repugnant to everything we are and we believe as New Yorkers. It’s not getting better, it’s getting worse.”

The threat comes as authorities across the Tri-State Area and nation are coping with a prolonged spike of threats targeting Jewish institutions and vandalism at Jewish cemeteries.

“It’s sad and it’s disgusting and it’s repugnant and every New Yorker should be embarrassed about what’s going on here,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo has previously ordered a task force to investigate the uptick of threats.

 

