Breaking: FBI Arrests Suspect In Bomb Threats Against Jewish Institutions | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Arrest Made In Bomb Threats Against ADL, Jewish Institutions

March 3, 2017 9:48 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FBI said an arrest has been made in bomb threats against the Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish institutions.

Juan Thompson, 31, of St. Louis, Missouri, is accused of calling in threats to the national headquarters of the ADL on Third Avenue  in Manhattan late last month and at least eight Jewish Community Centers.

READ THE FULL COMPLAINT (pdf)

Bomb threats have been called in to nearly 100 Jewish institutions in 30 states and Canada since January. Just this past Monday, 20 bomb threats were called in to Jewish Community Centers in 12 separate states during the day – including multiple locations in New York and New Jersey.

Thompson was taken into custody in St. Louis and he is scheduled to appear in court in Lower Manhattan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia