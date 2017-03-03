Arrest Made In Bomb Threats Against ADL, Jewish Institutions

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FBI said an arrest has been made in bomb threats against the Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish institutions.
Juan Thompson, 31, of St. Louis, Missouri, is accused of calling in threats to the national headquarters of the ADL on Third Avenue in Manhattan late last month and at least eight Jewish Community Centers.
READ THE FULL COMPLAINT (pdf)
Bomb threats have been called in to nearly 100 Jewish institutions in 30 states and Canada since January. Just this past Monday, 20 bomb threats were called in to Jewish Community Centers in 12 separate states during the day – including multiple locations in New York and New Jersey.
Thompson was taken into custody in St. Louis and he is scheduled to appear in court in Lower Manhattan.