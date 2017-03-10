Boomer & Carton Podcast: March 10, 2017

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
With Craig off doing whatever it is he does on his day off, the great Phil Simms sat in with Boomer to discuss the goings on in the world of sports, specifically the NFL. We heard the guys’ take on the early stages of free agency, and if Simms’ old No. 11 will become a prominent Giants jersey again soon.
Also, Jerry Recco checked in (sort of) from Washington, plus much, much more.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
