Report: Woman Accused Of Stalking Tim Tebow At Mets Spring Training Camp

March 10, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: New York Mets, Tim Tebow

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — Tim Tebow has allegedly been dealing with a stalker at Mets spring training camp.

According to the New York Daily News, citing police records, a 35-year-old Colorado woman was given a trespass warning and advised by police to leave the Port St. Lucie area after she was found near the players parking lot at the Mets’ training facility. Two days later, she was seen there again.

In the first incident, on Feb. 26, a police officer was notified by Mets staff about the woman lingering near the parking lot gate. The officer asked the woman for her ID, which she was reluctant to hand over. When she finally did, the cop saw a sticker on the back of the driver’s license that read “I (Heart) Jesus/Tim Tebow,” police said.

The officer then asked the woman, identified as Michelle Marie Thompson, of Arvada, Colorado, if she was in a “friendly relationship, a platonic relationship, a romantic relationship or possibly a matrimonial relationship” with the Mets minor-leaguer. Thompson responded, “All of the above,” according to police.

The woman told the cop that the Colorado address on her ID was not current. She then provided Tebow’s address in Jacksonville and said she lived with the quarterback-turned-outfielder, cops said.

The officer ran a background check on Thompson and found that she had a prior arrest without conviction in Colorado for indecent exposure, according to the police report.

After being told to stay away from the Mets facility, Thompson drove past security there two days later and began walking toward the training field, police said. She was then arrested for trespassing.

Following a three-year NFL career that saw him play for the Broncos and Jets, Tebow decided last year to try his hand at baseball, a sport he excelled at in high school. His power and athleticism impressed scouts and eventually led to him signing with the Mets.

Tebow was called up to make his debut in a major-league spring training game Wednesday, but he went 0-for-3.

