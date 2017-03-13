Iona Coach Tim Cluess On WFAN: We Can’t Let Oregon Dictate Our Approach In NCAA Tournament

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Coach Tim Cluess and his Iona Gaels are preparing for an up-tempo showdown against Oregon in the NCAA Tournament.
The 14th-seeded Gaels will face the third-seeded Ducks in Sacramento, California, at 2 p.m. Eastern time Friday.
“They’re really good in transition,” Cluess told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Monday. “They’re a really talented team. And looking forward to getting up and down the court with them.”
Both teams favor a fast-paced game. The Gaels average 80.5 points per contest while the Ducks average 79 points.
Cluess said it’s important for his team to stick to the script that earned it a spot in the tournament for the second year in a row and fourth time in six years.
“Realistically, they’re probably bigger and a little bit more athletic at those spots, and we know that,” Cluess said. “But I think we have to play the way we play. We wouldn’t be a good team if we played a different way. We don’t have the personnel for that.
“So we have to try to play what we’re used to doing, and maybe a couple of things we’ll modify. If we don’t get the quick push for a good shot, maybe we have to be a little more selective on that and not take any bad ones early and kind of share the ball for an extra pass or two here and there.”
