Blizzard 2017 Mass Transit Changes: List Of Expected Bus, Train Service Changes, Cancellations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Commuters should expect “substantial” train and bus service changes Tuesday as well as road closures as a major winter storm hits the area.

The National Weather Service says the region could get anywhere from a foot to 20 inches of snow.

See below for a list of anticipated service changes that could impact mass transit:

MTA MASS TRANSIT

Subways: According to the MTA website, planned service changes and regular subway lines may be impacted depending on continuing or worsening snow conditions and snow totals. Follow @NYCTSubway on Twitter for the latest updates.

Any scheduled subway maintenance, rehabilitation and construction projects have been canceled for Monday night and Tuesday. Around 13,000 personnel will be on duty for the subways, including more than 9,700 workers “dedicated to snow-fighting,” according to Cuomo

Buses: NYC Bus service may be reduced or suspended depending on the conditions on the roadways. Follow @NYCTBus for the latest updates.

LIRR & METRO-NORTH

The Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North will adjust their service dependent on changing weather conditions, which may result in delays or cancellations in order to clear tracks and avoid standing trains.

PORT AUTHORITY

The Port Authority is also making “extensive preparations” at all of its facilities including snow equipment at area airports, bridges and tunnels as well as salt and sand, liquid chemicals to prevent snow and ice build-up and de-icers.

Cuomo said plow-equipped trains and snow-melting materials will also be used to clear PATH stations, tracks and facilities.

NJ TRANSIT

Hundreds of NJ TRANSIT cars have been “winterized” to endure tough weather conditions, and light rail systems have been properly checked to make sure heating systems and engine fluid were running properly.

According to an NJ TRANSIT spokesperson, every train is equipped with a snow plow in the front to help clean up the rails during inclement weather.

AMTRAK

Amtrak will be running on a modified schedule on March 14, with some cancellations and delays.

Keystone Service will operate on a severe weather schedule.

The following Empire Service trains will not operate: 230, 234, 238, 242, 281, 235, 237, 241.

The following Downeaster Service trains will not operate: 688, 689.

Amtrak is encouraging commuters to check weather conditions and and allow additional time for travel.

DOT

On the roads, the New York State Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority will have hundreds of plows, dump trucks, loaders and other vehicles ready to respond.

Cuomo said 100 plows will be dedicated to servicing the Long Island Expressway, which he said is double the amount of plows for a normal snow storm.

Alternate Side Parking is suspended Tuesday, March 14, and Wednesday, March 15, to facilitate snow removal operations. Parking meters are in effect.

DOT will deploy crews to pre-treat pedestrian overpasses and step streets, and ensure that ferry terminals and municipal parking garages are pre-salted in advance of any snow.

During snow operations, DOT typically deploys more than 400 personnel and more than 100 pieces of equipment, including nearly 80 trucks for plowing over several shifts.

The Staten Island Ferry is expected to run on a normal schedule, but all passengers should allow extra time should weather conditions impact the schedule.

Citi Bike service is expected to remain in service until further notice.

AIRPORTS

Both John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport are advising travelers to check with their flight’s status before heading to the airport.