Mets’ Harvey Shaky Again In Loss To Marlins

March 15, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Matt Harvey, New York Mets

JUPITER, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — The clocks may have sprung forward, but Matt Harvey looks like he’s stuck in 2016.

The Mets right-hander was roughed up again Wednesday in his third spring start.

In a 6-2 loss to the Marlins, Harvey gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out three batters and walked one.

Perhaps most concerning is that Harvey’s fastball was mostly clocked at 92-93 mph. Just two years ago, his heater was generally 95-96 mph.

MORE: Kallet: Mets Are Reaping Benefits Of A Very Workman-Like Camp

He put the leadoff batter on base in three of the four innings he pitched. The Marlins scored on sacrifice flies by J.T. Realmuto and Matt den Dekker and on a two-run double by den Dekker.

Harvey’s spring ERA now stands at 7.88.

Adding to his misery, Harvey was also hit in the left leg in the second inning by a Adeiny Hechavarria line drive, but remained in the game.

Harvey downplayed the performance.

“I think it’s still early,” he told reporters. “Spring training is what it is. I think today, I’m not worried about the results. I’m happy with the way I felt mechanically. I threw a lot of good pitches and threw some bad ones. And I think that’s excitement for my next outing. I think velocity — I think all that will come in time, and I’ve just got to keep pushing forward.”

Harvey underwent surgery in July for thoracic outlet syndrome, which causes pain in the shoulders and neck and numbness in the fingers.

Before his season was cut short, he was experiencing his worst year as a pro, going 4-10 with a 4.86 ERA.

Tebow Finds His Stroke

A day after Tim Tebow got his first Grapefruit League hit, he went 2-for-3.

Batting seventh and playing both in right field and left, the ex-quarterback hit an infield single to the left side in the second inning off left-hander Justin Nicolino. Tebow followed that up with a line-drive single to center field off righty Stephen Fife in the fifth.

MORE: Palladino: Mets Need To Let Tebow Learn The Game In Peace

In his third at-bat, Tebow successfully moved the runners on first and second bases over by grounding out to the right side of the infield.

Nimmo Optimistic

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo says it’s “very feasible” he could be ready for Opening Day after pulling his right hamstring in the World Baseball Classic.

“It feels fine,” Nimmo said. “It’s really improved a lot over the past couple days, so I think the saving grace was when I felt it, I just kind of shut it down.”

Nimmo said his hamstring first started acting up while he was chasing a ball while playing for Italy on Sunday. He returned to the Mets’ training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after suffering the injury.

