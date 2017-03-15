CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
New Rochelle Residents Digging Out After Late-Winter Storm

March 15, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: Lou Young, New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It was the Wednesday morning workout New Rochelle residents didn’t sign up for.

With their shovel in hand, residents had to dig out of at least eight inches of snow.

Schools were closed in New Rochelle, as well as 22 other jurisdictions in Westchester County the day after the storm.

Lots of suburbanites were out breaking a sweat trying to break out their cars.

“I’m sweating, as cold as it is that’s because I’ve been trying to dig my car out from this snow drift, or snow plow residue as we like to call it,” said resident Leon Dewar.

The plows pushed narrow paths past the parked cars, cementing many into spaces behind what are now walls of ice.

On the emergency routes, drivers were lucky if all they got was a ticket, CBS2’s Lou Young reported. One motorist lost a bumper.

For legally parked cars getting out is weary work.

“It’s very hard,” resident Marie Lawrence said.

Some even got out the claw hammer to clear the way.

For mere front-wheel drive vehicles it’s a long process.

“About an hour and a half. It’s chunks of ice. Forget about it!”said resident Lillian Samuela.

Westchester and other counties north of New York City got clobbered by the snowstorm Tuesday after its course shifted.

Bee Line buses in Westchester started running again at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Metro-North was operating on a modified schedule into and out of Grand Central Terminal Wednesday as it recovers from the snowstorm.

