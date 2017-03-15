Commuters Face Packed Trains After Storm Due To Reduced Service

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Commuter rail service was back for the Wednesday morning rush hour, but it was a challenging ride for some straphangers.

David Spetgang, of Red Bank, New Jersey, said he decided to head over to Edison, where he hopped on a crowded Manhattan-bound NJ TRANSIT train on the Northeast Corridor line.

“What a mess,” he told 1010 WINS. “It was completely packed, a lot of people on the platform didn’t even make it onto the train.”

Once on the train, Spetgang said he tried to find a space to sit or stand, but instead found himself stuck between two rail cars.

Hey @NJTRANSIT this is why you don't run weekend schedules during rush hour on a weekday. Unsafe situation here in between cars. pic.twitter.com/e2GVR1qpgs — David Spetgang (@DSpetgang) March 15, 2017

“I was the unlucky person who got stuck in two cars at once,” he said. “I was kind of straddling the two cars. The wind’s coming at me from the gaps, ice was falling off, stuff was spraying at me — I assume it’s water, I hope it’s water.”

Spetgang said he was worried about his safety.

“Every time it moved I would kind of jolt, feeling like I was going fall out onto the tracks,” he said. “That was the first time I ever thought, ‘Hey, it’s so overcrowded that it’s making me a little nervous from a safety standpoint.'”

NJ TRANSIT rail service is running on a Presidents Day schedule, which spokesman Jim Smith explained means “there is more service than the weekend schedule, but not yet a full weekday schedule.”

Septgang said the riders on his train seemed to be annoyed with the situation.

“We knew there as going to be less trains running and we all had to cram, it was just kind of an attitude of why was this being done?” he said. “It really could’ve been planned a lot better.”

1010 WINS has reached out NJ TRANSIT for comment.