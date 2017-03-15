Looking To Make Some Extra Cash? Sign Up To Clear Snow

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Snowfall can mean a windfall for some.
The Department of Sanitation is looking for temporary snow laborers to help clear snow. New Yorkers have been put through their paces trying to maneuver through the thick piles of snow and ice following Tuesday’s storm.
“It still is a lot of snow out on the street,” Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia told 1010 WINS.
Base pay is $15 and hour and can hit $22.50 after 40 hours in a week.
Applicants have to be 18 or older, eligible to work in the U.S, and able to perform heavy physical labor.
Interested applicants should bring two photos, a Social Security card, and two forms of ID to any Department of Sanitation garage between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For a complete list of garage locations, click here. You can also head to the Department of Transportation at these locations:
In Brooklyn:
- 2900 Flatbush Avenue
In the Bronx:
- Mosholu Avenue & Broadway (Van Cortlandt Park)
In Queens:
- 78-88 Park Drive East
- 32-11 Harper Street