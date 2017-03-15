Plunging Temps Could Lead To Icy Road Conditions As Tri-State Area Digs Out From Storm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Falling temperatures overnight could lead to icy conditions on the roads and sidewalks across the Tri-State area Wednesday following a late-season storm that plastered the region with sleet and snow.

Tuesday’s storm, which followed a stretch of unusually mild winter weather, dumped 1 to 2 feet in many places, but fell short of the predicted snowfall totals in New York.

Plunging overnight temperatures threatened to turn the snow, sleet and sloppy mix into a slippery mess, raising fears of black ice for morning motorists and slick sidewalks for pedestrians.

In the Bronx early Wednesday morning, everything that has been plowed out has now refrozen, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

New York City public schools are back open Wednesday. The city got anywhere from a few inches of snow to around half a foot before it switched over to sleet. Forecasters had predicted a foot or more.

In New Jersey, which saw rain or just a little snow, Gov. Chris Christie called the storm an “underperformer.” But officials still warned of dangerous ice.

Inland areas, meanwhile, got hit hard. The Binghamton, New York, area got over 2 feet, while Vernon, New Jersey, had at least 19 inches.

The storm came just days after the region saw temperatures climb into the 60s, and less than a week before the official start of spring.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)