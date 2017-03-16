Federal Judge In Maryland Blocks Trump’s Revised Travel Ban

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge in Greenbelt, Maryland, has blocked President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban targeting six predominantly Muslim countries.

Judge Theodore Chuang ruled Thursday in a case brought near the nation’s capital by the ACLU and other groups representing immigrants, refugees and their families.

The groups argued that the underlying rationale of the ban was to discriminate against Muslims, making it unconstitutional. Chuang granted a preliminary injunction nationwide basis.

Government lawyers argued that the ban was substantially revised from an earlier version signed in January that was later blocked by a federal judge in Washington state. They said the ban was ordered in the interest of national security to protect the U.S. from “radical Islamic terrorism.”

The Maryland plaintiffs also argued the ban illegally reduces the number of refugees authorized to enter the U.S. this year.

Chuang granted the preliminary injunction nationwide basis pending further orders from this court. He declined to stay the ruling should an emergency appeal be filed.

It was the latest ruling against Trump’s revised travel ban.

On Wednesday, a federal judge in Hawaii blocked the ban, rejecting the government’s claims that the revised travel ban is about national security, not discrimination.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson also said Hawaii would suffer financially if the executive order constricted the flow of students and tourists to the state.

His ruling prevented the executive order, announced March 6, from going into effect Thursday.

Trump responded to the Hawaii ruling Wednesday at a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Tennessee. He said the ruling was “unprecedented judicial overreach” that “makes us look weak.”

