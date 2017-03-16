CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Labor Attorney Warns Workers Against Getting Too Wrapped Up In March Madness

March 16, 2017 6:21 PM
Filed Under: Dave Carlin, NCAA Tournament

SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It’s March Madness, and that means your workplace is likely buzzing with bracket talk.

It’s the kind of bonding that makes many workers happier — for about three weeks anyway. But can it go too far?

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, the NCAA Tournament makes many people feel more alive.

“There’s that possibility of that Cinderella story,” said Joe Hovan, of Secaucus.

MORE: March Madness Coverage

That’s just one reason. There are more.

“A couple of bucks and some bragging rights and some needling,” Hovan said.

For Matt Walsh, of Wood-Ridge, filling out his bracket is a top priority.

“Hopefully none of my Final Four get knocked out first,” said Walsh, who picked North Carolina to reach the final.

MORE: March Madness 2017: Where To Watch In NYC

He’ll get some work done, too.

“One eye on my work, one on my phone, where I have my brackets,” he said.

Labor and employment attorney Michael Schmidt tells workers not to lose their heads over March Madness.

“Don’t overdo it,” he said. “Understand that you are there at work to be productive.”

Schmidt also wants organizers of the office pools to know that while law enforcement is unlikely to notice, just to be safe, make sure brackets are social activities only not sponsored by the boss.

As for employers, Schmidt says don’t encourage bracket pools, but don’t squash it, either.

“Allow them to have that kind of comraderie, even if it does mean a little bit of a decrease in productivity,” he said. “In the long term, you will benefit by how the employees look at you as an employer.”

Besides, it seems there’s just no stopping it anyway.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia