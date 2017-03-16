NYPD Officers Dig Queens Woman’s Car Out Of Snow; Video Goes Viral

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD officers stepped in this week to help a Queens woman shovel out from the aftermath of the snowstorm.

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, digging out after a snowstorm is tough and most people try it themselves, or even ask a neighbor.

But when Christina Vieux saw an NYPD squad car from the 105th Precinct outside her house in Laurelton, Queens after the snowstorm Tuesday, she jokingly asked, “Do you want to come help shovel?”

“And I laughed it off,” Vieux said, “because I’m thinking, there’s no way in hell they’re going stop and help me.”

But they did. NYPD officers Stephen McNamara and Michael Polly picked up shovels and lifted and tossed until Vieux’s car was freed.

Vieux said it took the officers six or seven minutes to free her car, while it would have taken her “a good three hours.”

“That thing is heavy, and I’ve got to take breaks in between,” she said.

Vieux shared the experience on Facebook Live. As of Thursday night, it had been shared nearly 8,900 times and viewed 651,000 times.

When the officers were done, all they had to say was, “Drive safe.”

“Thank you, I will!” she replied.