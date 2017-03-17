Suspect Facing Charges After EMT Struck, Killed By Own Ambulance In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is now facing charges after authorities say an emergency medical technician was struck and killed by her own ambulance that he had allegedly stolen in the Bronx.

Surrounded by mourning FDNY EMTs, 25-year-old Jose Gonzales was walked out of the 43rd police precinct Friday morning in handcuffs, charged with murder, grand larceny charges and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

Yadira Arroyo, 44, and her partner were responding to an emergency call Thursday night in the Soundview section when police said their ambulance was overtaken by Gonzales, who was hanging on the back bumper.

“So, they stopped the ambulance, they got out to see what was happening,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. “This person, in turn, went around the other side of the ambulance and got into the driver’s side.”

That’s when authorities said he put the ambulance in reverse, hitting Arroyo. Her partner was still in the cab, fighting him off.

“They were acting very bravely,” Nigro said. “They certainly wanted to continue on their way to the call. This person had no business being in the ambulance.”

Cell phone video of the chaotic scene showed Arroyo in the street, her partner distraught, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

“Her body was lifeless, pretty much,” one witness said.

Soon after, the ambulance got stuck with its wheels spinning on snow and ice. Arroyo’s partner ran to her screaming, unable to help.

“That was the most sad part for me because her partner was there just bawling,” the witness said.

In the midst of the chaotic scene, K-9 MTA Officer Daniel McDade ran over to help.

“Fast action by an MTA police officer and a civilian. They were able to subdue the individual before he could injure anyone else or do any further damage,” Nigro said.

“I want to thank those good Samaritans who helped apprehend the perpetrator,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “A lot of heroism was on display amidst a great tragedy.”

#FDNY mourns the loss of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo, Station 26, who was killed in the line of duty tonight while serving our city. pic.twitter.com/b3KrzGabYE — FDNY (@FDNY) March 17, 2017

The images of the scene were captured by witness Justin Lopez and are ones he won’t soon forget.

“It’s sad that a person who helps people actually got their life taken away form somebody,” he said.

Gonzales has been arrested 10 times before for misdemeanors, Doris reported. He is set to face a judge on Friday.