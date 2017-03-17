CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Officials: Man Tried To Smuggle 5 Pounds Of Cocaine Under His Pants At JFK

March 17, 2017 1:03 PM
Filed Under: Cocaine Smuggling, JFK. John F. Kennedy International Airport, U.S. Customs And Border Protection

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – He wasn’t pulling their leg.

Customs and Border Protection agents at John F. Kennedy International Airport arrested a man Thursday for allegedly trying to smuggle cocaine into the U.S.

Mayobanex Ruiz Gomez arrived from the Dominican Republic and appeared nervous when his bag was checked, CBP officials said.

They took Gomez into a private room where he was searched.

The search revealed about five pounds of cocaine taped to his legs, according to CBP officers. The cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $83,000.

Gomez faces smuggling charges.

jfk drug arrest Officials: Man Tried To Smuggle 5 Pounds Of Cocaine Under His Pants At JFK

Police say they found 10 pounds of cocaine strapped to a man’s legs at JFK Airport on March 4, 2017 (credit: US Customs and Border Protection)

It’s the second time this month Customs and Border Protection agents have arrested someone at JFK airport with cocaine taped to their legs.

