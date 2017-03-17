Officials: Man Tried To Smuggle 5 Pounds Of Cocaine Under His Pants At JFK

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – He wasn’t pulling their leg.
Customs and Border Protection agents at John F. Kennedy International Airport arrested a man Thursday for allegedly trying to smuggle cocaine into the U.S.
Mayobanex Ruiz Gomez arrived from the Dominican Republic and appeared nervous when his bag was checked, CBP officials said.
They took Gomez into a private room where he was searched.
The search revealed about five pounds of cocaine taped to his legs, according to CBP officers. The cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $83,000.
Gomez faces smuggling charges.
It’s the second time this month Customs and Border Protection agents have arrested someone at JFK airport with cocaine taped to their legs.