MTA Fare And Toll Hikes To Take Effect Sunday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Commuters will be paying more on the roads and the rails when MTA fare and toll hikes take effect this Sunday.

The MTA will keep the base MetroCard fare for subways and buses at $2.75, but fares will be going up for weekly and monthly cards.

“Every, what, every two or three years they want to go up on the fare?” one man named David told WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond. “And what makes the trains better? Nothing.”

The 7-day unlimited card will increase from $31 to $32 while the 30-day unlimited card are jumping from $116.50 to $121. MetroCards purchased at the current rate will continue to work after the hikes take place.

Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road fares will rise 3.75 percent or less.

On Mar.19, new fares effective on Harlem, Hudson Lines&New Haven Line for travel between stations in NY State ONLY. https://t.co/b6n7XXVKPi — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) March 17, 2017

New Metro-North Port Jervis & Pascack Valley Line Fares Effective March 19. See https://t.co/GoNcb8LhCP — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) March 17, 2017

For LIRR riders, ten-trip tickets purchased before March 19 will be valid for six months from date of purchase and one-way and round-trip tickets purchased before March 19 will be valid for 60 days from the purchase date.

New LIRR fares take effect Sun. March 19. For more info, see https://t.co/txb1weIUnH — LIRR (@LIRR) March 17, 2017

For MTA bridges and tunnels, drivers using an E-ZPass will see tolls increase by less than 25 cents for cars. Driver paying with cash or tolls by mail will see of increase of 6.3 percent to 9.1 percent.

