Police: 10-Year-Old Newark Boy Accidentally Shot By Another Juvenile

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy who was fatally shot during a family party in Newark was accidentally killed by another juvenile.
Essex County prosecutors told NJ.com that the shooting “appears to be a tragic accidental discharge.” But they declined to release the names the child or provide further details about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.
The shooting occurred around 1:25 a.m. Saturday inside a multifamily home in the 800 block of South 19th Street. The child was found in a third-floor apartment and was taken to a hospital, but died there a short time later.
He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s office.
As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reports, the victim’s grandfather identified him as Josiah Coleman. Josiah lived in Pennsylvania, but visited his father in Newark’s South Ward on the weekends, his grandfather said.
Authorities did not say where the gun came from or how the juvenile shooter got the weapon.
No arrests have been made. No other injuries were reported.
