Flags Fly At Half Staff In Tribute To Yadira Arroyo, EMT Killed In Line Of Duty

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More tributes are pouring in for FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

Flags across the city are now flying at half staff in memory of Arroyo.

The veteran emergency medical technician and mother of five was killed in the line of duty on Thursday after a man allegedly hijacked her ambulance.

Jose Gonzalez, 25, has been charged with murder in the attack.

On Saturday, firefighters and EMTs lined the street to receive Arroyo’s family outside the Bronx station house where she worked. Arroyo’s eldest son, Jose Montes, offered a moving tribute to his mother.

“Me and my brothers, we are all going to stick together, and we are not going to let go of each other,” Montes said. “We are going to help each other and support each other.”

Tunnel to Towers Chairman Frank Siller also vowed to help Arroyo’s sons announcing a $100,000 donation on behalf of the charity.

“To ensure they’re able to lead the life their mother so wanted for them,” Siller said.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the devoted 44 year-old mom — did not die in vain.

“Your mom…your daughter, a hero of this Department will live on and her name, this act of courage, will do good in the future,” Nigro said.

Other FDNY members and members of the NYPD also honored Arroyo at a hockey game between the two Departments.

Gonzalez’ father, Jose Gonzalez Sr., says he suffers from bipolar disorder and for years tried to get him help, but he believes the system failed him.

“I tried to get him mandated counseling by the courts, and they closed the door in my face,” Gonzalez said.

Although no serious felonies on record, Gonzalez has 31 prior arrests. Sources say he was also a member of the Bloods street gang.

His father says he feels for Arroyo’s family — and despite his mental health problems, never could’ve predicted this.

Jose Gonzalez is due back in court next Wednesday.

Wake services for Arroyo will be held Thursday and Friday at Joseph A. Lucchese Funeral Home in the Bronx. Two sessions will be held each day, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Her funeral will take place at 11 a.m. next Saturday at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Roman Catholic Church in the Bronx.

The foundation is accepting additional donations from the public to support Arroyo’s children and says 100 percent of the proceeds will be given to her family. For more information on how to donate, CLICK HERE.

The FDNY Foundation has also announced they’ve created a fund for Arroyo’s children. For more information on how to donate, CLICK HERE.