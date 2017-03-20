Boomer & Carton: Down Goes Duke! Geno To The Giants?

After a great weekend of March Madness, Boomer and Craig were back on the air Monday and talking about a game that probably left a lot of people smiling.
If you had a bit of jump in your step as you headed out to work it was probably because Duke was once again knocked out of the NCAA tournament early. After touching on South Carolina’s big upset on Sunday, Boomer and Craig discussed the highs and lows of the first two rounds.
Locally, the Giants were expected to sign Geno Smith as their backup quarterback on Monday. Craig expressed his dismay, not because of Big Blue’s interest in the embattled veteran, but over how the Jets have done little to nothing this offseason, while the Giants have seemingly improved.
