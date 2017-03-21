Yankees’ Gregorius Out For Opening Day, Could Miss All Of April

March 21, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: Didi Gregorius, injuryreport, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)The Yankees will be without one of their top players when they open the regular season.

Shortstop Didi Gregorius, who suffered a shoulder injury in the World Baseball Classic, has been ordered to avoid baseball activities for two weeks, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Tuesday.

While there is no exact timetable for Gregorius’ return, Girardi said the 27-year-old shortstop could miss all of April. General manager Brian Cashman said his best guess is that Gregorius will be out six weeks.

An MRI on Sunday in Los Angeles revealed Gregorius has a hematoma on the subscapularis muscle on his right, throwing shoulder. Gregorius left the WBC, where he was competing with the team from the Netherlands, and returned to the Yankees’ spring training facility in Tampa, Florida, to undergo further tests Tuesday.

Didi Gregorius homers against Red Sox

The Yankees’ Didi Gregorius follows through on a sixth-inning home run against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 27, 2016. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Gregorius began to complain of shoulder pain during a WBC exhibition Saturday.

MORE: Palladino: Yankees’ Rotation Hinges On Sabathia’s Health

Possible replacements for Gregorius include Ronald Torreyes and rookie Tyler Wade. Cashman said Monday that top prospect Gleyber Torres, who was batting .464 this spring as of Tuesday, would not be called on to replace Gregorius.

Gregorius enjoyed a breakout season in 2016, batting .276 with 20 home runs and 70 RBIs. He batted .348 with one homer and eight RBIs in the WBC, where his native Netherlands face Puerto Rico in the semifinals Monday night.

