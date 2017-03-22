Boomer & Carton: Didi’s Down, Gleyber’s Out, LeBron’s PO’d And We’re Going To Vegas

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
As it turns out, Didi Gregorius’ shoulder injury is a little worse than first expected, and the talented young shortstop will not be ready for opening day. So what does that mean for the Yankees?
Boomer and Craig discussed the issue at length during Wednesday morning’s show open.
If Craig had his way, Gregorius would be replaced by prized prospect Gleyber Torres. Even though the Bombers have said that’s not going to happen, Boomer’s radio partner/BFF strongly advocated the move anyway.
Later, the guys discussed an apparently thin-skinned LeBron James, who feels like he is being singled out. Plus, since it looks like Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will in fact fight sometime in April, it sounds like the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza will be making a road trip to Las Vegas.
Vegas, baby!!!
Have a listen.