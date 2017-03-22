Confirmation Hearings For Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch Enter Third Day

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch enter a third day Wednesday.
Gorsuch will be facing more questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee.
On Tuesday, Gorsuch testified he made no promises to anyone about how he would decide cases, including to the president. He also tried to justify revealing little on how he might rule on cases.
“Revealing anything is the end of the independent judiciary,” he said.
But Sen. Chuck Schumer said Gorsuch “has bent over backwards to avoid revealing anything, anything at all, about his judicial philosophy.”
Republicans predict he’ll win confirmation, but a growing number of Democrats are calling for Gorsuch’s confirmation to be delayed because of the FBI investigation of ties between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley says that’s “ridiculous.”
