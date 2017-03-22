Robber With Machete Hits Carvel In Bethpage, Police Say

BETHPAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island police are searching for a machete-wielding man they say robbed a Carvel in Nassau County on Tuesday night.
According to police, the man entered the ice cream store on Hicksville Road in Bethpage just before 10 p.m., pulled out the knife and demanded cash from a 19-year-old behind the counter.
The suspect then fled in a silver or tan four-door sedan, police said.
Nassau County Police describe the suspect as a man standing between 5’7″ and 5’10” tall, and was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a mask and gloves.
This latest robbery is similar to several other robberies that took place in neighboring areas earlier this year. In mid-February, a masked man used a machete to hold up a Dunkin’ Donuts in Seaford. Around a half an hour later, police believe the same man entered a Carvel on Northwest Drive in South Farmingdale, pulled out a machete and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect ran off with $40 from the store’s tip jar.
Police haven’t said if Tuesday’s attack is related to the other incidents.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.